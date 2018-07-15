WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A memorial has grown throughout the day at Weymouth Police headquarters following the line-of-duty death of Officer Michael Chesna.

Well-wishers have been flocking to pay their respects, leaving flowers and dropping off food.

The Patriot Ledger reported that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walked into the department late Sunday afternoon. He spoke with members of the department.

Marilyn Bergeron was among the Weymouth residents stopping by to leave flowers at the police station.

She lives nearby and said Chesna had a great sense of humor. Chesna would tease Bergeron when he saw her walking dogs in the area.

Bergeron said she was stunned when she learned Chesna had been killed.

“It’s unbelievable that somebody had the audacity to do something like that,” Bergeron said. “My heart goes out to him, to the police station, and all of them. They’re very brave, and I give them credit every day.”