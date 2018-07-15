  • WBZ TVOn Air

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The Weymouth community is making plans to show support for a slain police officer and a woman killed by a stray bullet.

A candlelight vigil is being planned in memory of Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna and a woman whose identity has not yet been officially released.

officermichaelchesna Candlelight Vigil Planned For Slain Weymouth Officer And Bystander

Officer Michael Chesna. (Image Credit: Weymouth Police Department)

Chesna was attacked, allegedly by 20-year-old Emanuel Lopes. After Chesna was killed, Lopes fired the officer’s gun and struck the unidentified woman, who was sitting inside her Torrey Street home.

Residents took to social media to plan a candlelight vigil. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Weymouth High School.

As of Sunday night, about 500 people have said they will attend the event. More than 1,000 people have registered as interested.

