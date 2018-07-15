BOSTON (CBS) – The law enforcement community is reacting with sadness following the line of duty death of Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna.

Chesna, a 42-year-old officer and father of two, was attempting to take Emmanuel Lopes into custody Sunday morning following a report of an erratic driver and one-car crash. Police say Lopes attacked Chesna with a large rock, stole his gun, and fatally shot him in the head and chest with his own weapon.

An elderly woman who was inside her house nearby was shot and killed as well.

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross was one of a large group of officers who took part in a procession as Chesna’s body was brought to the medical examiner’s office in South Boston.

“It’s called the thin blue line. It’s the line between good folks and evil. We’re right in between. Today, the ultimate sacrifice was paid,” Gross said. “We know God doesn’t need anything. But I’m sure he’s glad to have a warrior in his ranks, a hero.”

Denise Gannon, the mother of Sgt. Sean Gannon, a Yarmouth Police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year, released a statement following Chesna’s death.

Our hearts are broken once again for what can never be justified – the senseless violence that continues to occur because legislators and the court system fail to adequately support Law Enforcement and the innocent public by allowing dangerous criminals to remain in society. Further, gun control must become a national priorty or these murders will continue to occur. The American public needs to use their collective voice and speak up and take action with elected officials to insist on a safer society for all.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker also issued a statement, saying “The Commonwealth is forever grateful for the courageous men and women who risk their lives to serve and protect our communities every single day.”