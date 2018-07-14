HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – Off-duty lifeguards rescued 10 people from rip currents at a popular New Hampshire beach Friday night.

Hampton Beach lifeguards had just completed their shifts but were still in the area when they saw that multiple swimmers were in trouble.

The swimmers were rescued and none required medical attention.

Lifeguards say ocean conditions are good Saturday morning because of high tide. But issues similar to Friday night are likely to arise again later in the day when low tide arrives.