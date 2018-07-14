  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Everett, House Fire, Local TV

EVERETT (AP) — One firefighter remains hospitalized from burns sustained in a blaze at a multifamily home in Massachusetts.

Two firefighters and another person were injured in a blaze at the three-family home in Everett, but one firefighter and a woman have been released from the hospital as of Saturday morning.

everett2 1 Firefighter Remains Hospitalized After Everett Blaze

Firefighters work on the roof of an Everett home where flames and heavy smoke poured from the building. (WBZ-TV)

The fire was reported at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the firefighters were taken to a hospital with second- and third-degree burns but are expected to make full recoveries. A woman who lives in the home also was brought to a hospital.

fire 1 Firefighter Remains Hospitalized After Everett Blaze

A woman is rescued from a fire in Everett (WBZ-TV)

Officials say the firefighters were on the first floor when they were overcome by flames. One firefighter is a lieutenant who has been with the department 20 years, and the other is a four-year veteran.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

