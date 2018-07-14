BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez left in the middle of a dominating performance Saturday with a right leg injury after a play at first base.

Rodriguez was covering the bag with one out in the sixth inning. He jumped over the diving runner, and when Rodriguez landed he appeared to roll his right ankle.

The lefty was replaced by Heath Hembree. Rodriguez had thrown 5 1/3 innings of scoreless ball on only 67 pitches when he was hurt.

Rodriguez had surgery on his right knee in the offseason, so the Red Sox are likely hoping he avoided any aggravation to that injury during the collision.

Boston held a 1-0 lead over Toronto when Rodriguez left the game.