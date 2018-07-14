WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with METCO CEO Milly Arbaje-Thomas about the METCO program and how it helps the youth.
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:CBS Boston, Centro, Metco, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, Salcedo, WBZ, WBZ TV, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo, youth

July 14, 2018
It is an example of what can happen when people of different backgrounds come together to study, work and live! The Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO) is a program founded in Boston in 1966. Back then, it provided a better educational opportunity for 227 students in 7 school districts. Now 52 years later, it is serving 3,300 students in 37 districts. METCO recently got a new CEO, who is a METCO mom and happens to be a Latina from the Dominican Republic. On this edition of Centro, learn how this great program is helping our youth. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with METCO CEO Milly Arbaje-Thomas. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
METCO
Metropolitan Council For
Educational Opportunity
(617) 427-1545
www.metcoinc.org
Twitter: @METCOinc
FB: METCO-Incorporated

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s