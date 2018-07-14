July 14, 2018

It is an example of what can happen when people of different backgrounds come together to study, work and live! The Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO) is a program founded in Boston in 1966. Back then, it provided a better educational opportunity for 227 students in 7 school districts. Now 52 years later, it is serving 3,300 students in 37 districts. METCO recently got a new CEO, who is a METCO mom and happens to be a Latina from the Dominican Republic. On this edition of Centro, learn how this great program is helping our youth. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with METCO CEO Milly Arbaje-Thomas. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

METCO

Metropolitan Council For

Educational Opportunity

(617) 427-1545

www.metcoinc.org

Twitter: @METCOinc

FB: METCO-Incorporated

