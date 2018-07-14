  • WBZ TV

CANTON (AP) — Police say a Brockton man fled the site of a break-in only to be arrested during a foot chase.

Twenty-six-year-old Deronde Bethea was one of several men trying to flee a house Friday night on Rockland Road in Canton when he jumped out of a vehicle and allegedly tried to discard a gun.

Canton police say Bethea led them on a brief foot chase before arrest. About $2,000 cash and a small safe were reported stolen during the home theft. The discarded gun was also recovered. Bethea faces weapons charges and is being held for $500,000 bail. His attorney could not be immediately identified.

The Ford F-150 pickup truck was found crashed and abandoned later. Police expect to arrest the other suspects. Police say the home invasion was “definitely not random.”

