BOSTON (CBS) – First responders in a different set of uniforms came to the rescue of some ducklings in distress.

The baby ducks were trapped under a sidewalk on the campus of Northeastern University on Friday.

But university police were busy responding to a crash with Boston Police and Fire.

So in the ducklings’ time of need, crews from a construction and landscape company came to the rescue.

The baby ducks were plucked out of the grate and quickly ran to the rest of their family.