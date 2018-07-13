BOSTON (CBS) – Boston is one of the country’s most historic cities, and now you can take in a bit of that history – and get fit – for free. Plus there’s art with a beat in this week’s Summer of Savings.

Call it vinyasa with a view. A new program is bringing yoga aboard the U.S.S. Constitution. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 p.m., an all-levels class will be held overlooking the harbor. Each class will also feature a firing of the Old Ironsides cannon. Classes will be held from now until the end of August.

This Saturday, Somerville will host their annual Artbeat Festival. This year’s theme – ‘Flip’, a celebration of things upside down, backwards and sideways. In addition to art, the festival will feature bands, dance troupes, craft vendors, food and activities for the kids. Check it out in Davis Square from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until 10:00 p.m.