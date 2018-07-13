ST. LOUIS (CBS) – Build-A-Bear Workshop’s “Pay Your Age Day” event on Thursday came with hours-long lines and frustrated families at stores all over the country.

The company was forced to close lines and in some cases shut down stores because of the massive crowds hoping to pay as little as a dollar to buy a bear for a 1-year-old.

“We feel it is important to share that, based on the information available to us before the day began, we could not have predicted this reaction to our Pay Your Age Day event,” Build-A-Bear said in a statement.

Though many were unable to score the Pay Your Age deal on Thursday, Build-A-Bear still made it possible to get a future discount on a bear.

The company handed out $15 vouchers to those in line who couldn’t get in the store. Now Build-A-Bear is also giving the vouchers to its “Bonus Club” members who log into their account before midnight on July 15.

The vouchers for Bonus Club members expire August 31, 2018. But Build-A-Bear is urging customers not to use them right away.

“Our goal with the voucher extension is to enable us to better flow traffic to the stores over the next several weeks to avoid long lines and wait times as much as possible,” Build-A-Bear said. “Therefore, we strongly encourage Guests to consider delaying their trip to Build-A-Bear, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience in this matter.”