BOSTON (AP) — Dwayne Johnson plays an amputee in his latest movie. Now he’s jumping in to help people with disabilities in real life.

Johnson, who plays a former FBI agent with a prosthetic leg in the new action thriller “Skyscraper,” is joining the Ruderman Family Foundation. The Boston-based organization is a leading voice in calling for more inclusion and opportunities for the disabled.

Dwayne Johnson. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The actor nicknamed “The Rock” released a short video Thursday calling for more inclusion and opportunities for people with disabilities in the entertainment industry. Johnson says Hollywood has excluded characters and actors with disabilities for too long, and he calls them “an essential piece of diversity.”

Foundation president Jay Ruderman says Johnson’s influence in the entertainment world will help reduce the stigma that people with disabilities face in society.

