TAUNTON (CBS) — Three Taunton men have been charged with animal cruelty after blowing what is believed to be marijuana smoke in a goat’s face.

Lorenzo Kelley, 20, Nuno Camara Jr., 18, and Jared Jorge, 21, all of Taunton, were each charged with one count of animal cruelty, said Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

They have been issued summonses to appear in Taunton District Court at a later date.

At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, Taunton Police were notified about a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows three men take a goat out of its outdoor pen and put a chain around its neck.

The video later shows the goat inside of a home with one of the men sitting on top of the goat’s back. Two of the men can be seen blowing marijuana smoke in the animal’s face, while the third man is filming the incident. The video was dated Tuesday, July 10.

Throughout the video the men can be seen cheering and laughing at the alleged abuse of the animal.

Taunton Police immediately launched an investigation Tuesday to identify the men in the video and locate the goat.

The men in the video were later identified as Kelley, Camara and Jorge, and police filed charges against them.

On Wednesday, the goat was located at a home belonging to a relative of Camara’s on Thrasher Street in Taunton.

Taunton Police and a Taunton Animal Control Officer went to the Thrasher Street home and identified the goat as the animal in the video.

The goat, which is expected to be OK, was taken under the care and custody of Taunton Animal Control, where it will remain until the investigation has concluded, police said.