BOURNE (CBS) – A Friendly’s by Cape Cod has closed its doors for good.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the Sagamore Beach Friendly’s on Canal Road is permanently closed, with the signage removed from the building.

Friendly's of Sagamore Beach closes for good after repeated health code violations. https://t.co/oRFbHwpJtQ @BTreffeisenCCT pic.twitter.com/syuMOw0B7k — Cape Cod Times (@capecodtimes) July 12, 2018

The newspaper said the restaurant was first closed June 28 “after having several repeated health violations.”

An agenda for Wednesday’s meeting of the Bourne Board of Health noted “non-compliance with minimum standards of food establishments” and “repeated violations on inspection dates” dating back to early May. It said there would be a possible vote on penalties for the restaurant.

The Sagamore Beach location is no longer listed on Friendly’s website. The closest Friendly’s is in Plymouth.