  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Friendly's, Local TV, Sagamore Beach

BOURNE (CBS) – A Friendly’s by Cape Cod has closed its doors for good.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the Sagamore Beach Friendly’s on Canal Road is permanently closed, with the signage removed from the building.

The newspaper said the restaurant was first closed June 28 “after having several repeated health violations.”

An agenda for Wednesday’s meeting of the Bourne Board of Health noted “non-compliance with minimum standards of food establishments” and “repeated violations on inspection dates” dating back to early May. It said there would be a possible vote on penalties for the restaurant.

The Sagamore Beach location is no longer listed on Friendly’s website. The closest Friendly’s is in Plymouth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s