BOSTON (Hoodline) – Want to check out the newest bars in Boston? You’re in luck: we’ve found the three freshest businesses that fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in search of a new bar near you.

Democracy Brewing

35 Temple Place, Downtown Crossing

PHOTO: STUART S./YELP

New brewery Democracy Brewing is worker-owned, with the belief that “the dream of owning your own business shouldn’t be attainable to only a few, and the majority of folks who work should be able to enjoy the profit and pride that comes with ownership.”

In its early days, it’s got a menu of five taps, including the 1919 Strike Stout, Suffragette Pale Ale and Consummate Rioter IPA. There’s also a full food menu, featuring everything from burgers to pizza bagels to Portuguese fish stew, with ice cream stout floats for dessert.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of six reviews, Democracy Brewing has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Stuart S., who reviewed Democracy Brewing on July 4, wrote, “In this day and age, it is refreshing to see a company that takes care of their employees. It seems that Democracy Brewing takes that to the next level by making it their business model.”

Paul M. wrote: “Stopped by today to check out this place. Have not been to a brewpub in a while. I wanted to try some fresh drafts, and I was not disappointed. They had four brews today, since they only opened yesterday. It was hot outside, so I tried the light ale — very refreshing — and then a pale ale [with] a little more heft. Both were bright and flavorful. Gotta go back and try the stout.”

Democracy Brewing is open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 p.m. Sundays.

TreMonte Restaurant & Bar North End

76 Salem St., North End

PHOTO: REED D./YELP

TreMonte Restaurant & Bar is the spinoff of a popular Italian spot of the same name in Woburn. In addition to a full menu of Italian fare, it offers a large selection of American and Italian wines and a full bar, with cocktails like limoncello martinis.

TreMonte Restaurant & Bar currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Todd J., who reviewed TreMonte on June 30, wrote, “The bartender was awesome! It was only their second night, so not very busy. And the hostess was doing a great job trying to pull people in. We had the limoncello martinis. They were made with limoncello cream, which I would probably switch out to regular limoncello next time. My wife liked it as-is.”

Mike B. noted, “Great food and great atmosphere at TreMonte. Glad that they’ve opened this new location in the North End. Our group had a few drinks, appetizers and entrees and everything was great.”

TreMonte is open from 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 4 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Downeast Back Porch

600 Atlantic Ave., Downtown

PHOTO: DOWNEAST BACK PORCH/YELP

Just in time for peak summer weather, Downeast Back Porch has arrived in Dewey Square on the Greenway. This pop-up summer bar is the product of East Boston-based Downeast Cider, and features lawn games, live music, food trucks, and a rotating menu of cider, wine, and beer.

Sample one of Downeast’s ciders, like the Original Blend or Mint Lemonade, or opt for a beer from the “brewery of the week,” currently Fiddlehead Brewing.

Downeast Back Porch’s current rating of 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sara M., who was one of the first users to visit Downeast Back Porch on July 1, wrote, “So much fun! We got some tokens and had a couple of ciders. We were able to sit at a barrel high-top table and people-watch. A great way to relax on a sunny afternoon.”

Ceren O. noted, “Great open place. You can have their ciders, rotating beers and also wine. There’s always a food truck there to keep your belly full. Also a few lawn games for fun. We’ve been here twice already.”

Downeast Back Porch is open from 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, noon–9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon–7 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Tuesday and Thursday.)