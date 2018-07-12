  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delta Tau Delta, MIT, Phi Sigma Kappa

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking for help tracking down thieves who hit two MIT fraternities in Boston earlier this week.

Campus police say two men were seen on surveillance video going in the front door of Phi Sigma Kappa on Commonwealth Avenue between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m. Monday. They stole “multiple items,” according to investigators.

mit2 2 MIT Fraternities Hit By Burglars

Phi Sigma Kappa at MIT. (WBZ-TV)

MIT Police are also looking into a theft at the Delta Tau Delta house on Beacon Street. Bikes were stolen from an unattached garage between 1 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday. Police said there is no suspect in this incident.

mit 2 MIT Fraternities Hit By Burglars

Delta Tau Delta at MIT. (WBZ-TV)

Anyone with information is asked to call MIT Police at 617-258-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s