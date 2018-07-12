By BOB SALSBERG, Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — The lack of any approved independent testing laboratories for recreational marijuana remains a key stumbling block to opening pot shops in Massachusetts.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission has yet to approve any licenses for testing but did reveal Thursday that it had received the first completed application from a laboratory.

Commission chairman Steven Hoffman said he hoped the panel could vote on the application at its next scheduled meeting July 26.

Massachusetts requires all marijuana products sold commercially to bear a seal showing they’ve been independently tested for contaminants, and THC levels.

Three laboratories have been registered by state health officials to test medical marijuana, but they must apply for a separate license to test for the retail market.

No retail stores have opened yet in the state.

