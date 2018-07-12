BOSTON (CBS) – The Middlesex District Attorney’s office says a multi-million-dollar drug operation was being run in part from a building on Hewins Street in Dorchester. The drugs were headed to areas like Natick and Framingham.

D.A. Marian Ryan’s office showed off the illegal drugs representing part of a major drug operation feeding into Middlesex County.

“It was a very big operation both in terms of profit and in terms of product,” said Ryan.

The white packages with a red line are known as fire on the street; It’s heroin laced with fentanyl, which is often deadly. The white material is usually cocaine, but could be fentanyl, according to investigators. The lab still needs to test the substance.

The drugs, which have a street value of $200,000 represent one day in the operation. Ryan won’t divulge what started the investigation nine months ago. “Involved the training and management of several drug runners,” said Ryan. “Customers were able to place an order and later that same day have that order delivered to their home.”

Police found everything they displayed at a press conference in three different searches on Thursday – a car suspected of being used by a drug runner, a home in Mattapan and the building on Hewins Street in Dorchester.

Officers arrested two Boston men, Johann Gonzalez, 26, and Jaime Colon-Bermudez, 31. Both will be in court on Friday. Investigators expect to make more arrests as the investigation is ongoing.

Since January, there have been 106 overdose deaths in Middlesex County.

“It is our hope we have put a good dent into what is being put out there,” said Ryan.