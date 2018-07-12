  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Fortnite, Video Games

BOSTON (CBS) – If you are wondering why your tween or teenager suddenly eagerly jumped out of bed early on a summer morning, wonder no longer. It was Fortnite. The wildly popular online video game launched its fifth season early Thursday.

What does that mean? To a player it means new features and weapons, new landscapes to explore, new challenges, and new skins available for their character. To a parent it means your Fortnite loving child will be even more eager to play in the next few days, as they work to explore all that’s new. And they will likely want to spend $10 for a new Battle Pass.

By recent estimates more than 125 million people around the world play Fortnite. It’s also a favorite among celebrities like Drake, Travis Scott, and Red Sox pitcher David Price.

Our friends at CNET are tracking everything that is new in Season 5, so if you want to sound smart at the dinner table tonight, you can check out their running notes here.

