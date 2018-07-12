BOSTON (CBS) – Hold onto your ballcaps – “Jurassic Park” is coming to Fenway Park.

The ballpark will show the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic on the center field videoboard on Tuesday, August 14.

Tickets for “Movie Night At Fenway Park” are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Season ticket holders get in free. The park will be offering concessions.

Fans will be seated in the lower seating bowl and along the first base line. The Fenway gates will open at 6:45 p.m. and the movie starts at 8. Those attending will be allowed to walk along the warning track before then.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at 877 REDSOX-9.