BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators have cleared The Boston Globe’s top editor, saying he did not violate the paper’s anti-harassment policy.

A former Boston.com writer and editor accused Brian McGrory of sending inappropriate text messages. Hilary Sargent said McGrory had asked her what she was wearing when she texted him for some writing advice.

Investigators hired by the Globe say the texts were “initiated by and reciprocated by both parties.”

McGrory and Sargent both admitted that they dated in the past.

Sargent responded on Twitter, blasting the Globe, and saying they staged the investigation.