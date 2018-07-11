  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

(CBS News) –Zsa Zsa, the English Bulldog whose long, floppy tongue and protruding underbite earned her the title of 2018’s “World’s Ugliest Dog” last month, died on Tuesday, her owner says. She was 9.

Zsa Zsa died in her sleep, according to her owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, who called the pup’s death “devastating.” The news of the dog’s death was first reported by TODAY.com.

zsa zsa Worlds Ugliest Dog Dies Less Than A Month After Winning Title

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, stands on stage after winning The World’s Ugliest Dog Competition. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON /AFP/Getty Images) 

The average life expectancy for bulldogs is eight to 10 years, according to the American Kennel Club.

One June 23, Zsa Zsa — with her barrel chest, slobbering tongue and a pink manicure — won the 30th annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in California. She bested 13 other dogs to claim the top spot. Zsa Zsa’s fans even wore shirts with her face on them.

Zsa Zsa, who is named after actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, spent five years in a puppy mill in Missouri before being adopted by Brainard and her husband. They drove 30 hours from their home in California so Zsa Zsa could compete for the crown.

“From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home,” her owners said in a statement on the contest’s website.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

H/T CBS News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s