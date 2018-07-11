BOSTON (CBS) – A driver died Wednesday morning when his car was pinned underneath the bed of a tractor-trailer during a crash that shut down a Mass Pike exit in South Boston.

The crash happened at the intersection of Massport Haul Road from the Mass Pike at Exit 25.

Traffic was detoured to Seaport Blvd. after the crash. The exit was shut down from the Mass Pike eastbound to South Boston.

Initial police investigation shows that the 59-year-old driver of a 2015 Nissan Rogue was exiting the Mass Pike onto Haul Road. The driver did not stop at the red light and slammed into the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car was rushed to Tufts Medical Center but did not survive.

All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.