  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mass Pike

BOSTON (CBS) – A driver died Wednesday morning when his car was pinned underneath the bed of a tractor-trailer during a crash that shut down a Mass Pike exit in South Boston.

The crash happened at the intersection of Massport Haul Road from the Mass Pike at Exit 25.

imagecreditmassachusettsstatepolice Driver Dies After Car Pinned Under Bed Of Tractor Trailer

A serious crash at the Massport Haul Road intersection. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Traffic was detoured to Seaport Blvd. after the crash. The exit was shut down from the Mass Pike eastbound to South Boston.

Initial police investigation shows that the 59-year-old driver of a 2015 Nissan Rogue was exiting the Mass Pike onto Haul Road. The driver did not stop at the red light and slammed into the tractor-trailer.

imagecreditmotatewbztv Driver Dies After Car Pinned Under Bed Of Tractor Trailer

Massport Haul Road was shut down following a serious crash. (Image Credit: Mo Tate/WBZ-TV)

The driver of the car was rushed to Tufts Medical Center but did not survive.

All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s