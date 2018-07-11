  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Brain Study, Brains, Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch

BOSTON (CBS) — They say no two fingerprints are alike, well, the same can be said for brains. Scientists at the University of Zurich discovered that the anatomy of every human brain is unique.

They say not only do our particular genetics help shape our brains but so do our individual life experiences.

For example, professional musicians or athletes have certain areas of the brain that get strengthened. However, if someone is unable to move an arm, over time the area of the brain that controls that arm starts to lessen.

The researchers conclude that a combination of unique experiences and underlying genetics not only affects the function of each of our brains but also physically shapes and molds our brains over our lifetime.

 

