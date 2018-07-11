BOSTON (CBS) — Throughout spring training and the early part of the season, optimism abounded with Dustin Pedroia in his recovery from knee surgery. But now in mid-July, with Pedroia having played just three big league games all year, the optimism has taken a back seat.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update on Pedroia’s status on Tuesday, and while Cora said he does expect Pedroia to make a recovery and play this year, it won’t be any time in the very near future.

Cora said that after meeting with Dr. Riley Williams in New York last week, Pedroia will head home to Arizona for his rehab work. That work will include strengthening other areas — not just the surgically repaired knee — so that Pedroia should be able to withstand the rigors of professional baseball.

“It’s not only the knees. It’s the other areas that we probably have to make adjustments as far as training, or strengthening those areas so we can avoid situations like this,” Cora said.

Cora described Pedroia’s meeting with his doctor as “positive,” and said the team was simply setting a plan for Pedroia to return to full health. Cora also said he believes Pedroia will play for the Red Sox this season, but he noted that such a belief was just a personal opinion and not a medical evaluation.

Pedroia, who turns 35 in August, went 1-for-11 in his three games this season. He batted .293 last season with 19 doubles and seven home runs for a .760 OPS in 105 games played.

This season, Red Sox second basemen rank seventh in the AL in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, 10th in slugging percentage, and 11th in OPS.

Pedroia played in three games, from May 26-29, after playing five rehab games for Triple-A Pawtucket.