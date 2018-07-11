BOSTON (CBS) — Garden legend Rene Rancourt hung up his microphone for good last season, and now the Bruins are looking to the general public to find a replacement. Or, more accurately, replacements.

The Bruins announced Wednesday that the team will be opening up auditions for national anthem singers during the 2018-19 season at the TD Garden.

The announcement calls for “a multitude of talented singers” to perform the anthem.

“Select performers will be invited to audition live at TD Garden on August 8 starting at 5:30 p.m,” the team announced. “Due to strict time restrictions, candidates are required to sing the anthem in 90 seconds or less. Applicants will be judged on vocal quality, stage presence and level of comfort.”

Fans can fill out an application at BostonBruins.com/anthem. All candidates will be required to submit a video or link of a performance of the national anthem.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 1 at 5 p.m.