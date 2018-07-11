BOSTON (CBS) – Two men, including an off-duty police officer, have been indicted for an assault that seriously injured a Boston College hockey player in January.

Police say 27-year-old Daniel Hunt of Barrington, NJ and 29-year-old Ian Salerno of Philadelphia were involved in a fight at a Boston pizza shop that left Kevin Lohan injured.

Prosecutors say Hunt, an officer of the Haddon Heights, NJ Police Department, confronted and then allegedly pushed the victim inside Domino’s on Boylston Street.

“As members of both groups attempted to break up the fight, Salerno allegedly came behind the victim and punched him in the jaw, knocking him to the floor,” the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Lohan had to have his jaw wired shut for three weeks because of the fight.

Boston Police used security camera footage, a receipt from a nearby bar and photos from social media and other evidence to identify Hunt and Salerno.

The two men will be arraigned August 1.