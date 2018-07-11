  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Two men, including an off-duty police officer, have been indicted for an assault that seriously injured a Boston College hockey player in January.

Police say 27-year-old Daniel Hunt of Barrington, NJ and 29-year-old Ian Salerno of Philadelphia were involved in a fight at a Boston pizza shop that left Kevin Lohan injured.

fight3 NJ Police Officer Indicted For Fight That Left BC Hockey Player Injured

Surveillance video shows man push Kevin Lohan (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say Hunt, an officer of the Haddon Heights, NJ Police Department, confronted and then allegedly pushed the victim inside Domino’s on Boylston Street.

“As members of both groups attempted to break up the fight, Salerno allegedly came behind the victim and punched him in the jaw, knocking him to the floor,” the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

fight2 NJ Police Officer Indicted For Fight That Left BC Hockey Player Injured

Surveillance video shows Kevin Lohan attacked at Boston restaurant (WBZ-TV)

Lohan had to have his jaw wired shut for three weeks because of the fight.

Boston Police used security camera footage, a receipt from a nearby bar and photos from social media and other evidence to identify Hunt and Salerno.

The two men will be arraigned August 1.

