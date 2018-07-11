DEDHAM (CBS) — The results of two autopsies have been released two days after a man with specials needs and his caregiver were found dead in different hotels, in different towns.

According to the medical examiner, 71-year-old Mary MacKinnon died of suicide. She was found in a hotel room at a Holiday Inn in Norwood. The apparent cause of death was asphyxia.

MacKinnon was a caregiver to 41-year-old Jeffrey Goldstein for many years at the Venture Community Services group home in Dedham.

Goldstein was found dead in a Dedham Holiday Inn hotel room. He had no signs of trauma. The medical examiner said the cause and manner of death are pending a toxicology test.

The two were last seen on Monday morning together as they left in a Venture van to bring Goldstein to an appointment. That van was found outside the Dedham Holiday Inn.

The Venture Care facility released a statement which says in part, “This is an extraordinarily tragic situation and we are doing everything possible to support family members.”

The group home says there were no known issues between Goldstein and MacKinnon. Venture Care says all employees undergo background checks.