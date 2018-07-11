BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ “#VoteBenny” campaign has come up short.

MLB announced the winners of the “Final Vote” for the AL and NL All-Star teams on Wednesday night, and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi came up short in the American League. Jean Segura of the Mariners won the vote.

Voting opened on Sunday night and was closed on Wednesday afternoon.

Benintendi entered Wednesday batting .298 with 25 doubles, five triples, and 14 home runs for a .906 OPS. He’s stolen 17 bases, getting caught just once.

Segura entered Wednesday with a .329 average and an .824 OPS. He’s hit 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 47 RBIs.

The Red Sox will be sending five players to Washington, D.C., for the All-Star Game: Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel and Mitch Moreland.