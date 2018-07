PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — Nine dolphins were released into the ocean by the International Fund for Animal Welfare team on Tuesday.

Twelve Atlantic white-sided dolphins were found stranded earlier in Wellfleet. Three did not make it, according to the IFAW.

WATCH: Here's one of the 8 dolphins stranded off #Wellfleet being released back into the waters off #Provincetown on #CapeCod pic.twitter.com/nK7xF6rYiX — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) July 10, 2018

The dolphins were released into the waters off Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown.

At least one pair of dolphins appeared to be released together.