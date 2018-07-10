BOSTON (CBS) — The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says the death of a man in Dedham and a woman in Norwood are likely related. State Police are helping the two communities investigate.

Forty-one-year-old Jeffery Goldstein, of Dedham, was found dead at the Dedham Holiday Inn Monday. Mary MacKinnon, 74, of Norwood, was found dead in a Norwood Holiday Inn room a short time later.

According to the D.A., Goldstein was a resident at Venture Community Services, a residential care facility in Dedham where MacKinnon worked for years.

The pair left together Monday morning, “purportedly to transport [Goldstein] to a medical appointment in one of the organization’s transport vans.”

On Monday evening, Dedham Police located the van at their respective Holiday Inn and “subsequent investigation led them to a room within” where Goldstein was found. There were no “obvious signs of trauma or injury.”

Police in Norwood then found MacKinnon’s personal car outside the Holiday Inn on Norwood Park South and were led to a room inside.

The D.A. said MacKinnon appears to have taken her own life.

Autopsies will be conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner at a later date.

“While the circumstances of these deaths are clearly disturbing, we do not believe that there is any ongoing threat to the public or others related to this case,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement.

Venture Community Services also released a statement saying, in part: “This is an extraordinarily tragic situation and we are doing everything possible to support family members. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office is leading the investigation at this time and our agency is cooperating fully with that office as well as the Dedham Police and State Police. There were no known issues between the staff person and the individual, whom she had known since he was a child… All employees of our agency undergo background checks.”