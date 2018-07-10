BOSTON (CBS) — It’s the middle of summer, so the ice-cold winter is not necessarily on many people’s minds in Boston right now. But the NHL is changing that just a little bit with some Winter Classic news.

The league on Tuesday released the logo for the upcoming Winter Classic, which will take place on New Year’s Day and will feature the Boston Bruins playing the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium. The logo features a shamrock, playing into the Notre Dame Fighting Irish theme.

Given the city’s high Irish population and the Bruins’ own use of St. Patrick’s Day jerseys, the logo ought to be well received in Boston.

The league said the logo was designed by NHL Creative Services and the New Jersey-based Fanbrandz, and that it “features a cursive inspired NHL Winter Classic type treatment which is an evolution of the typography that has become a familiar and consistent feature in all 10 previous NHL Winter Classic logos.”

The Bruins also tweeted a video sharing their excitement for the upcoming game:

The game, which is a rematch of the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, will be played on Jan. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. ET.