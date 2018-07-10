BOSTON (CBS) — This offseason, NFL owners decided upon a new national anthem policy without asking for or taking any input from the players. As a result, the NFL Players’ Association has filed a grievance.

“Our union filed its non-injury grievance today on behalf of all players challenging the NFL’s recently imposed anthem policy,” the union stated in a press release. “The union’s claim is that this new policy, imposed by the NFL’s governing body without consultation with the NFLPA, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights.”

The union said that the NFL agreed to proceed with confidential discussions geared toward finding a workable resolution, so for the time being the union will not need to litigate the matter.

The issue came to light last year, when many players took a knee during the national anthem after President Donald Trump called for owners to say “get that son of a bitch off the field” if a player ever took a knee during the anthem. The president has since expressed disapproval of the league’s new policy, which was announced in May.