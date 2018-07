METHUEN (CBS) — Methuen police have a simple request: don’t be like Bob.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the police department shared images from a recent crash. The driver hit a pole and crashed into a fence because he was texting while driving.

They dubbed the driver as “Bob” and told his story briefly and while using emojis.

“Don’t be Bob… Don’t be a distracted driver,” police said.

Bob, who is not the real name of the driver, was not injured.