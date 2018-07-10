BREAKING NEWS:Entire Soccer Team And Coach Rescued From Flooded Thailand Cave
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ali Rei, Alli Bibaud, Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Ryan Sceviour

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has dismissed two federal lawsuits against the former head of the Massachusetts State Police brought by troopers who accused him of ordering the removal of embarrassing information from a police report about the arrest of a judge’s daughter.

Judge George O’Toole said Monday that Troopers Ryan Sceviour and Ali Rei’s allegations against former State Police Superintendent Richard McKeon and Maj. Susan Anderson don’t meet the proper standard under federal law.

troopers sceviour and rei Federal Judge Dismisses Troopers Lawsuits Over Altered Arrest Report

Troopers Ali Rei, left, and Ryan Sceviour, when he was a Brewster police officer. (Photo credits: Ali Rei and Brewster Police)

The judge said troopers can pursue their state claims in state court, which the troopers’ lawyer said they’ll do. Their attorney, Lenny Kesten, said they will proceed in state court and will “get to the bottom of who perpetrated this and why.”

presser Federal Judge Dismisses Troopers Lawsuits Over Altered Arrest Report

Former State Police Col. Richard McKeon. (WBZ-TV)

McKeon’s lawyer said they agree with Monday’s ruling, but declined further comment.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s