WOBURN (CBS) – A driver charged with causing a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Reading while under the influence of drugs will be in court Tuesday.

A Middlesex Superior Court Grand Jury indicted Lynn DeWolfe, 51, of Tyngsborough, last month in the crash that killed a motorcyclist in August 2017.

Police said she was driving erratically on the highway, when she hit a car, forcing it toward oncoming traffic where it hit a motorcycle driven by 42-year-old Chris Weisz of Bedford, who was killed.

DeWolfe said she had taken painkillers and Lorazepam and had a reaction to the medication before the collision. She’s now charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs – third offense, motor vehicle homicide, operating a motor vehicle to endanger and three counts of leaving the scene of property damage.

A Boston Globe report revealed in May that DeWolfe was involved in another crash earlier in the day and that a State Trooper let her drive away. Nineteen minutes later, she was involved in the crash on I-95 that killed Weisz.

State Police have ordered an independent investigation into the crash.

DeWolfe will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court Tuesday morning.