BOSTON (CBS) — Some disturbing allegations have surfaced about LeSean McCoy, but the star running back is denying them completely.

An Instagram post on Tuesday accused McCoy of beating his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. The post included a graphic photo of the bodily damage alleged to have been inflicted by McCoy. The accompanying caption also accused McCoy of wanting to “viciously” beat his son, as well as beating and causing kidney failure in his dog. The post also accused McCoy of taking “illegal steroids.”

Shortly after the photo and the caption made the rounds on Twitter and Instagram, McCoy took to his own social media pages to deny the claims.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” McCoy wrote in a brief statement. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

TMZ reported that McCoy actually sued the woman recently “in an effort to kick her out of the home that he owns” in Georgia.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Bills are “aware” of the allegations and have begun looking into the matter.

The Buffalo Bills are aware of the LeSean McCoy allegations, told it is being looked into per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 10, 2018

TMZ reported that EMTs responded to a home on Delicia’s street early Monday morning” but did not provide further details. Via court documents, TMZ reported that McCoy sought to remove Cordon from a house that he owned and force Cordon to return items belonging to him. TMZ also reported that while Cordon left the house to attend a graduation out of state, “[Cordon] claims LeSean had some of his friends, family members and other crew remove her furniture and furnishings without her knowledge. When she saw things going down on a live security cam feed, she immediately called police and they stopped McCoy’s people from hauling her stuff away. In court docs, Delicia says LeSean cut the electricity to her place … and things have been nasty ever since.”

A woman named Cicely Billups, who claims to be friends with Cordon, posted on Facebook that McCoy sent “dudes in her house to pistol whip and rob her.”

According to Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, police are still preparing an official report on the incident.

Updating the LeSean McCoy story, the Milton Police Department in Georgia is still preparing a police report on the alleged incident. Extremely early in the process of investigation. Department has already been contacted by #NFL and #Bills. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 10, 2018

McCoy, 29, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 after spending two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh. He spent six seasons with the Eagles before being traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he has spent the last three seasons. He’s rushed for 66 touchdowns and over 10,000 yards, and he’s also made 441 receptions for 3,378 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.

McCoy has been named to six Pro Bowls and has twice been named to the All-Pro First Team.