LEOMINSTER (CBS) — An early morning fire left two people hurt and six people homeless in Leominster.

Heavy smoke and fire coming from the Lincoln Terrance home made it difficult for firefighters to control the blaze. Part of the roof also collapsed.

One person living inside the house and a responding firefighter suffered minor injuries.

“It was an absolutely, fully-involved house,” said neighbor Steven McNally, who witnessed the fire. “You saw flames shooting, 15, 20, 30-feet out of the top of the roof. You saw flames shooting out of the windows. The firefighters, they did a fantastic job of trying to knock it down as fast as they could. But as fast as they could knock it down, the flames were coming back up again.”

McNally said he believes the house is a total loss. He is personally helping out his neighbors by taking care of a dog who lived in the home.

A 2-alarm fire in #Leominster forces six people out of their home this morning. 2 people injured. 1 occupant, 1 firefighter. Both minor injuries. Cause is being investigated. More details this morning on @wbz pic.twitter.com/GtAZbos8S6 — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) July 10, 2018

A fundraiser has been created by the Leominster Mayor’s Office to support the victims, who are currently being cared for by the Red Cross.

Those wishing to help can donate to “Leominster Fire Fund”, c/o Mayor’s office, 25 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453, said a representative from the mayor’s office.

It is not clear what started the fire. The Leominster Fire Department, Leominster Police, and State Police are investigating.