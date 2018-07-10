  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Christina Hager
Filed Under:Andrea Campbell, Boston City Council, Christina Hager, Immigration, Local TV, Voting

BOSTON (CBS) – Just as the national fight over immigrant rights reaches a boiling point, it comes to Boston’s City Hall.

“Immigration is an important issue right now,” said City Council President Andrea Campbell.

She has what some call a radical idea. Allowing people who are not U.S. citizens to cast ballots in just local elections.

“Those who have green cards or are on the path to citizenship,” Campbell said.

She says non-citizen immigrants are already legally voting in Chicago school board elections, and in some Maryland counties.

“They attend our civic associations, they go to our schools, they work here, they run businesses, they pay taxes and so many other things,” Campbell said.

“I do feel the right to vote is a privilege reserved for U.S. citizens,” said Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn.

citycountil City Council Considers Allowing Non Citizens To Vote In Boston

City Council President Andrea Campbell proposes allowing non-U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. (WBZ-TV)

WBZ found echoes of councilor Ed Flynn’s opposition outside the statehouse.

“If you’re not a citizen, you shouldn’t have the right to vote,” said one man.

But inside, immigrant advocates rallied for protections.

“I think that everyone that lives in this commonwealth who is working, paying their taxes, has the right to vote,” said Margie Klein Ronkin, who gathered in support of Campbell’s idea.

Mayor Marty Walsh says he’s heard a lot of push-back.

“My mother came from Ireland in 1959. In 1995 she became a citizen. The reason she wanted to become a citizen is she wanted to vote,” Walsh said.

There was no vote on the issue Tuesday, and a lot would have to happen for it to become reality – not only a vote from the city council, also the state legislature, and it would ultimately have to be signed by the governor to become law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s