BROCKTON (CBS) — Brockton Police are searching for suspects as a 12-year-old boy is recovering from a paintball to the eye.

Cody Hilts was outside with friends Monday night when he says a black Acura sedan stopped near him and someone began shooting paintballs through the window.

12-year-old Cody Hilts was hit in the eye with a paintball last night. He was outside with a couple other kids when a man shot at them from a car. He says he sped off once he heard him screaming @wbz pic.twitter.com/jP9WehuA2C — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) July 10, 2018

Police confirm they responded to Ford Street around 6 p.m. for a reported assault and battery. They found Brewster Ambulance already in the process of treating someone who was struck in the eye.

According to police, three men were in the car.

Hilts said the car sped off when they heard screaming.