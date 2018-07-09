WOBURN (CBS/AP) – Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman will be back in court Monday to face charges from incidents in prison last month.

Chapman, 70, will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on an indictment charging him with open and gross lewdness and lewd, wanton and lascivious acts at MCI Shirley on June 3 and 4. He pleaded not guilty to the same charges at his arraignment in a lower court in Ayer on June 6. The charges stem from incidents in his cell in which Chapman allegedly exposed and touched himself in front of prison nurses several times.

Chapman had been on the verge of being released from MCI-Shirley, where he’s been held since 1977. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two boys from Lawrence. When Chapman finished his sentence in 2007, prosecutors fought for a civil commitment to keep him locked up as “a sexually dangerous person.” Court filings show he has admitted to molesting as many as 100 boys.

Legal Analyst: No Guarantee New Charges Will Keep Serial Rapist Behind Bars

But this year, when he petitioned for a review, two psychologists the state considers experts said he’s no longer a danger because of his age and physical condition. Under current law, the Department of Corrections must release him. That is now on hold because of the new charges against Chapman.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)