RANDOLPH (CBS) – An investigation is underway after authorities recovered a laptop thrown into a Randolph reservoir.

Randolph police said a town employee working at the pumping station on Pond Street at Great Pond Reservoir at about 11 p.m. noticed a blue Subaru parked near the water.

“The worker saw a woman near the vehicle throw a small object into the reservoir, making a loud splashing sound,” police said in a statement. The woman then drove away.

The next day, a dive team recovered a laptop from the reservoir. Police said an initial check of the laptop did not indicate any criminal activity, but dumping any foreign object into the reservoir is against the law.

Police say the incident did not threaten the town’s drinking water.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity by the reservoir is asked to call police at 781-963-1212.