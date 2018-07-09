  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Juli McDonald
Filed Under:#MeToo, Juli McDonald, Maude Gorman, Miss Massachusetts

HINGHAM (CBS) – She was a contender for Miss Massachusetts, but now Miss Plymouth County says she’s given up her crown. Maude Gorman gave up her title because she says a skit performed at the Miss Massachusetts competition made fun of the #MeToo movement.

Along with being a beauty queen, Gorman is also rape survivor.

“I really wanted to make a difference in my community,” Gorman said. “I really wanted to be a voice for others.”

The 24-year-old from Hingham says that’s was drew her to pageants. Now she’s achieving that goal, by saying goodbye to the Miss America organization.

“This light bulb went off, it was, you need to do something about this. You can’t let this go,” Gorman said.

plymouth Miss Plymouth County Gives Back Crown After #MeToo Joke

Maude Gorman (WBZ-TV)

She made the decision while competing in a recent local pageant, after a joke about the elimination of the swimsuit competition included a #MeToo punchline.

“It is hard enough to share your story without having to worry am I going to be mocked? Am I going to be made fun of? Are people going to take me seriously?” Gorman said.

In a statement posted to the Miss Massachusetts page Monday, the emcee apologized, saying in part: “The skit was meant as a satirical poke at those who are upset that swimsuit is going away. It was intended to be a nod to the #MeToo movement, not a knock on it.”

Gorman says if taking a stand helps just one person, it’s worth it.

“As someone who kept their story a secret for three and a half years, it’s very hard, it’s very hard to see someone mock something that encourages people to speak out and get help. I wish I got help sooner,” she says.

Gorman may have closed the door on pageants, but her advocacy work is just beginning. In the fall she’ll do a college tour speaking to students about sexual assault. She’s also working on a book to help other survivors.

