2018 Ballot Questions

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters will decide three questions on the November ballot, including one that asks whether anti-discrimination protections for transgender people should be kept in place.

Secretary of State William Galvin on Monday assigned numbers to the questions after certifying that sponsors had completed all necessary steps to qualify for the ballot.

Question 3 will be the referendum on the transgender anti-discrimination law passed by the Legislature in 2016. Galvin says a “yes” vote is to keep the law, while a “no” vote is to repeal it.

Question 2 would put Massachusetts voters on record as opposing the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling that opened the door to greater political spending by corporations and labor unions.

Question 1 calls for lower nurse-to-patient ratios at Massachusetts hospitals.

