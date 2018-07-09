EASTON (CBS) – An 11-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car crossing Main Street in front of the library Sunday afternoon.

“You’d certainly think a residential area like this right in front of the library not as much of an area of concern, but it could be anyone,” said parent Chandra Gouldrup.

The Easton Fire Department says the boy was conscious and alert and taken to the hospital with some bruises and head injuries and is expected to be OK. The driver stopped and stayed at the scene.

Officials are crediting the boy’s bike helmet for preventing any serious injuries and saving his life.

“It goes to show you that a helmet does play a bigger role and it worked which is the most important part he’s safe and well,” said Gouldrup.

Under Massachusetts Law, anyone under the age of 16 is required to wear a bike helmet, make sure it fits properly and is clipped.

Parents like Chandra Gouldrup can’t stress the message enough. She’s encouraging parents to get creative like she’s does if it a struggle.

“We have a three year old so we put all kinds of fun stickers on it to get him motivated he plays around with it in the house just pretending it was an easier transition to get him to wear a helmet when we’re actually outside bike riding,” said Gouldrup.