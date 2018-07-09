  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Fairhaven, Local TV

FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – A Fairhaven man is charged with animal cruelty and facing accusations that he burned his dog with a hot poker.

Paulo Raposo, 45, is expected to be arraigned in court on August 9 on charges of cruelty to animals. Police said officers responded to Morton Street on June 18 for a report that Raposo was abusing his Portuguese Water Dog named Bella.

“It was reported to police that RAPOSO frequently kicked and dragged the dog,” Fairhaven police said in a statement. “He also allegedly burned the dog with a hot poker.”

dog photo Man Accused Of Burning Dog With Hot Poker

The dog burned by a hot poker. (Photo credit: Fairhaven police)

An officer removed the dog from the home “after observing signs of abuse,” police said.

A veterinarian determined that the dog had been deliberately burned. Police said the dog is now safe and in the custody of the town.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s