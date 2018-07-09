FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – A Fairhaven man is charged with animal cruelty and facing accusations that he burned his dog with a hot poker.

Paulo Raposo, 45, is expected to be arraigned in court on August 9 on charges of cruelty to animals. Police said officers responded to Morton Street on June 18 for a report that Raposo was abusing his Portuguese Water Dog named Bella.

“It was reported to police that RAPOSO frequently kicked and dragged the dog,” Fairhaven police said in a statement. “He also allegedly burned the dog with a hot poker.”

An officer removed the dog from the home “after observing signs of abuse,” police said.

A veterinarian determined that the dog had been deliberately burned. Police said the dog is now safe and in the custody of the town.