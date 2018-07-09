DUXBURY (CBS) – She’s a little girl on the autism spectrum with a huge dream; to meet her idol, Taylor Swift.

The Duxbury 10-year-old connects to the pop star in almost every way and she hopes a Twitter video goes viral, and makes her dream come true.

“Hey Taylor, it’s Mia Littlehale. I’m 10 years old and I’m your biggest fan,” Mia says in the video where she tells Swift about looking forward to seeing her in concert. “I’m so excited. It’s going to be the best day ever.”

My friend Mia is 10 yrs old and @taylorswift13 #1 fan. She’ll be at @GilletteStadium and her wish is to meet Taylor. Mia has #Autism and TSwift has inspired her so much that Mia’s teachers use her lyrics in Mia’s school curriculum. Twitter pals pls help with a RT! pic.twitter.com/EiATTfHQgu — Melissa Manganello (@MelissaMangs) July 6, 2018

Mia has been more than a little into Taylor Swift for several years. She showed WBZ her bedroom with Swift photos all over the walls, a music book, all the musician’s albums and a biography she reads every night.

But Mia’s love for the pop star goes beyond all that. “I’m going to tell you a little secret because I love you so much. I have autism and I have hard times,” Mia says in her video.

But Mia not only finds joy in the music, she uses it to calm herself, control her impulses and focus, by asking herself, what would Taylor do? “Take a break. Take a deep breath. It totally helps me cool out,” she says.

Mia hopes her idol sees her video, and when she comes to Gillette at the end of the month, somehow, some way, the two will meet. “She’s like an awesome saving grace in my life right now,” Mia says.

“Mia is thrilled with this. And if anything else were to come out of it, it would be like a dream come true,” says Mia’s mom Amy Littlehale.

“Even if it doesn’t happen, I’m still going to see her at the concert,” Mia says. That concert will be Mia’s first.