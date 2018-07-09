WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A driver was shot on Route 24 during rush hour in West Bridgewater Monday evening.

At least two bullet holes from a large caliber gun cut through the passenger door of a Saturn SUV, shattering the window and wounding the man at the wheel.

It was just before 6:30 when a passing ambulance was flagged down on the southbound side of the highway not far from Route 106.

That’s where the victim walked over to the paramedics with an obvious shoulder wound, telling them someone had opened fire on him from another vehicle.

Several drivers stopped to help the bleeding victim. Southbound traffic stacked up for a couple of miles.

Investigators spent some of the evening at the hospital interviewing the victim.

Two hours after the shooting, the Saturn was hauled away aboard a flatbed truck, but there was still no description of a possible shooter or suspect vehicle.