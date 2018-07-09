Comments
NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — The name of the teenager who drowned in a North Attleboro pond over the weekend has been released.
According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 16-year-old Jonathan Lozada, of Providence, was swimming in Whiting Pond with friends and family on Sunday afternoon when he began to struggle and then went under.
A friend and an 11-year-old boy attempted to save Lozada, but when they couldn’t reach him they hurried to the shore to alert others.
Lozada was found about 20 feet from the shore and 40 feet under water around 7 p.m., said the D.A.
