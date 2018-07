TYNGSBORO (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who they say disassembled a Tyngsboro family’s trampoline and stole it.

The suspect was captured on the home’s surveillance camera.

Tyngsboro Police say the man took the trampoline apart in the yard. A female accomplice then put it in a gray pick-up truck that was towing a landscaping trailer. The pair then drove off.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Tyngsboro Police.

